Cette pilote amatrice de yoga nous dévoile de clichés sexy

EN DIRECT
Instagram a trouvé sa nouvelle spécialiste des voyages. Malin Rydqvist est une pilote de 29 ans qui a choisi de piloter un Boeing à travers le monde. Lorsqu’elle atterrit dans des destinations exotiques, au lieu de se relaxer à l’hôtel avant de repartir, elle troque sa casquette de pilote contre sa tenue de yoga à la recherche du décor parfait pour ses photos Instagram.
Do what you love and love what you do 💙 It doesn't have to be more complicated then that. I get a lot of questions about why I do yoga or why I became a pilot and the simple answer is because I love it. Because it makes me feel good. There are always gonna be people around us that have opinions about what we do or think they know better and they try to put you in their mall of what they think is the right thing to do. The truth is that nobody else then yourself knows what's best for you. Listen to yourself, ignore other people's negativity and go your way, you will get there sooner then you think 💫 wearing @flexilexi_fitness