Ed Sheeran : Son nouvel album sortira le … ?

Ed Sheeran va sortir son troisième album – Divide. La tracklist a été dévoilée et il ne manquait plus la date de sortie.

Le 3 mars, le chanteur britannique sortira son nouvel opus. Il est possible de le pré-commander !

÷ out 3rd March. Pre-order will go live at midnight in your country x Une photo publiée par Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) le 12 Janv. 2017 à 2h57 PST