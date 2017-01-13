EN DIRECT

Ed Sheeran : Son nouvel album sortira le … ?

Ed Sheeran va sortir son troisième album – Divide. La tracklist a été dévoilée et il ne manquait plus la date de sortie.
Le 3 mars, le chanteur britannique sortira son nouvel opus. Il est possible de le pré-commander !

÷ out 3rd March. Pre-order will go live at midnight in your country x

