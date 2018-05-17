50 Cent et John Travolta, font le show à Cannes

A l’occasion du concert de 50 Cent au Festival de Cannes, John Travolta “64 ans” a rejoint le rappeur sur scène, et a dansé sur plus gros hits de Fifty ! La star du rap Us a tweeté qu’il « faut aller voir le nouveau film de John Travolta, Gotti, il est génial dedans ». Gotti, le biopic consacré au célèbre gangster John Gotti, a été présenté au festival de Cannes hier.

You gotta check out my John Travolta’s New movie Gotti he is great in it. pic.twitter.com/EYIVAVoitb

— 50cent (@50cent) 15 mai 2018