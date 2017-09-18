EN DIRECT

Menu

Ariana Grande, nouvelle égérie de la marque Reebok

Retour

Ariana Grande a annoncé sur son Instagram qu’elle est le nouveau visage de la marque de sport Reebok.
Vous pouvez déjà découvrir les collections sur le site officiel de Reebok !

Confidence, self belief and self expression 💡♡🌙 I am proud to partner with @Reebok who has the same ideals and beliefs as me & that I hope to instill in my babes 🌩#BeMoreHuman #ArianaxReebok

Une publication partagée par Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) le

Publié le par FLOR FM
Partager :

Pour continuer, choisissez votre fréquence

98.6 écoutez FLOR FM Mulhouse 100.1 écoutez FLOR FM Colmar