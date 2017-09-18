Ariana Grande, nouvelle égérie de la marque Reebok

EN DIRECT
Ariana Grande a annoncé sur son Instagram qu’elle est le nouveau visage de la marque de sport Reebok.
Vous pouvez déjà découvrir les collections sur le site officiel de Reebok !
Confidence, self belief and self expression 💡♡🌙 I am proud to partner with @Reebok who has the same ideals and beliefs as me & that I hope to instill in my babes 🌩#BeMoreHuman #ArianaxReebok
Une publication partagée par Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) le 13 Sept. 2017 à 6h00 PDT
