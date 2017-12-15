EN DIRECT

Menu

Beyoncé, Hillary Clinton, Serena Williams sur votre sapin de Noël

Retour

A la place d’une étoile sur votre sapin de Noël, vous avez la possibilité d’y accrocher une statuette Beyoncé, Serena Williams ou Hillary Clinton.
C’est l’ASBL britannique Woman to look up to qui a imaginé ce concept : mettre des femmes qu’on admire en tenue d’ange en haut du sapin.

🎉 AND THE WINNER IS 🎉 . @little_lj you are the lucky WINNER of the @activistadventcalendar & @women2lookup2 Christmas Angel Giveaway Competition. Well done to all those who took part! The choice is yours….CONGRATULATIONS & HAPPY CHRISTMAS . #winnerwinnerchickendinner #freeangel #thechoiceisyours #activistadventcalendar #collab #competition #giveaway

Une publication partagée par Women To Look Up To (@women2lookup2) le

🌟WISH UPON A STATESWOMAN🌟 . Sadly she won't be in the Whitehouse this Christmas but she will be the POTUS we deserve this holiday season 🎅🏼👼🏼🎁 . Buy your HILLARY now. Link in Bio . #hillaryclinton #therealpotus #christmas #feminist #activist #christmas #christmasdecorations #christmas2017 #christmasgift

Une publication partagée par Women To Look Up To (@women2lookup2) le

👌 CYBER MONDAY LAST CHANCE • NOW 50% OFF CARDS 👌 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ – Pick your own empowering Christmas #Angels 👼 in a pack of 6 or 12. Choose from @hillaryclinton @adele @beyonce @serenawilliams @angelinajolieofficial @michelleobama ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ – #womenempowerment #christmas2017 #cybermonday #mondaymotivation #christmasgift #christmasangel #christmascard #christmascards

Une publication partagée par Women To Look Up To (@women2lookup2) le

Publié le par FLOR FM
Partager :

Pour continuer, choisissez votre fréquence

98.6 écoutez FLOR FM Mulhouse 100.1 écoutez FLOR FM Colmar