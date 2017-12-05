Britney Spears : les vidéos de ses 36 ans

Samedi 2 décembre, Britney Spears fêtait ses 36 ans, aux côtés de son chéri, Sam Asghari. Il lui avait préparé une soirée romantique en tête à tête à son domicile.

Au programme, repas, gâteau, cadeaux et un petit chant acapella de la star sur du Elvis Presley Can’t Help Falling in Love !

Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday ❤️🎂 Une publication partagée par Britney Spears (@britneyspears) le 2 Déc. 2017 à 12h21 PST