Britney Spears : les vidéos de ses 36 ans

EN DIRECT
Samedi 2 décembre, Britney Spears fêtait ses 36 ans, aux côtés de son chéri, Sam Asghari. Il lui avait préparé une soirée romantique en tête à tête à son domicile.
Au programme, repas, gâteau, cadeaux et un petit chant acapella de la star sur du Elvis Presley Can’t Help Falling in Love !
I was really inspired yesterday by @madonna’s post. She’s right… silence = death! These words really stuck with me, because they are so true. I’ve always wanted to do a performance like this… singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot! I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?! So boom 💥 When the clock struck 12:00, I did it!!! Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes, and for letting me do what I love. I appreciate you more than you will ever know!!!!