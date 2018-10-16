DJ Khaled loue un stade pour les 2 ans de son fils et en fait profiter les enfants défavorisés

EN DIRECT
Le fils de DJ Khaled a fêté ses 2 ans ce week-end dans un stade de baseball loué par son père. Il a privatisé le Marlins Park de Miami pour le deuxième anniversaire de son fils, mais il a également invité 250 enfants défavorisés de la région. Les enfants ont pu avoir un carnaval grandeur nature, des manèges et le goûter d’anniversaire. DJ Khaled a lancé officiellement la première œuvre caritative : Asahd’s Initiative, qui aide à améliorer la vie des enfants défavorisés en soutenant financièrement des programmes centrés sur les besoins de la communauté, les valeurs familiales et l’entrepreneuriat chez les jeunes.
#PART1 MOMMY AND DADDY LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! @asahdkhaled ! Miami, FL – (Sunday, October 14, 2018) – Yesterday, Asahd Tuck Khaled, the first born child of music-mogul DJ Khaled hosted a party at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida to celebrate his 2nd birthday with over 250 youth from various community organizations in attendance. _ Not only was this an epic celebration for the toddler mogul’s birthday, but a means of launching Asahd’s first charitable initiative, a program of the WE THE BEST Foundation, which focuses on enriching the lives of the next generation from childhood to adulthood. Asahd’s initiative will be carried out by giving grants to charities and people around the country, with the city of Miami as a major focus and primary market for the foundation. _ Asahd enjoyed his special day at Marlins Park and was presented a $100,000 check by Marlins CEO Derek Jeter on behalf of the Marlins and $10,000 from Cybex. Various community groups joined his family including members of the the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Liberty Academy Daycare Center, Connecting Families, Voices 4 Children, and Kensington Park Elementary were also among the community groups at the event who participated in a special Asahd Khaled Brand Jordan Collection fashion show. _ Guests experienced carnival rides, games, music and great food during the event while additional sponsors included Marlins, Kathy Romero, Kids Foot Locker, Haddad, The Confluent Group, Beats by Dre, Lyft, Brand Jordan, Cybex, Oda Creative, and FINGALICKING. _ For more information about WE THE BEST FOUNDATION & ASAHD INITIATIVE please visit www.djkhaledofficial.com _ @marlins @thelickingmiami @thelickingmiamigarderns @kathyromero @cybex_global @kidsfootlocker @wethebestmusic @rocnation THE CONFLUENT GROUP @David.a.gross @jumpman23 #HADDAD @beatsbydre @lyft @odacreative @ellinnetcakecollection @be.socialevents #AsahdTurns2 #WeTheBestFoundation #AsahdInitiative
