Dwayne Johnson : une lycéenne invite la star à son bal de promo, il a donné sa réponse

Katie Kelzenberg a demandé à Dwayne Johnson de l’accompagner à son bal de promo. The Rock a répondu, grâce à un message enregistré et diffusé dans les haut-parleurs du lycée. Il ne pourra l’accompagner au bal, il sera sur le tournage de Jungle Cruise, mais il a réservé une salle de cinéma pour que Katie et 200 de ses amis puissent voir son film Rampage, qui vient tout juste de sortir.
Stillwater Area High School senior Katie Kelzenberg had quite the surprise this morning. She received a special message from actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson. Last week, Katie asked Johnson to prom on Twitter. Today he sent a special message via the morning announcements at school. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to accept her invite because he is shooting a movie in Hawaii. Instead, he rented out an entire theater for Katie and her friends, along with students from SAHS, to watch his latest movie Rampage. #PonyPride
