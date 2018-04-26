Dwayne Johnson : une lycéenne invite la star à son bal de promo, il a donné sa réponse

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprises SAHS student

Stillwater Area High School senior Katie Kelzenberg had quite the surprise this morning. She received a special message from actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson. Last week, Katie asked Johnson to prom on Twitter. Today he sent a special message via the morning announcements at school. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to accept her invite because he is shooting a movie in Hawaii. Instead, he rented out an entire theater for Katie and her friends, along with students from SAHS, to watch his latest movie Rampage. #PonyPride

Stillwater Area High Schoolさんの投稿 2018年4月20日(金)