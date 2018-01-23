EN DIRECT

Menu

Ed Sheeran, fiancé

Retour

Ed Sheeran a annoncé samedi sur Instagram, ses fiançailles avec Cherry, sa petite-amie. «Je me suis fiancé juste avant la nouvelle année. Nous sommes très heureux et amoureux, et nos chats aussi sont choyés».

Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx

Une publication partagée par Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) le

Publié le par FLOR FM
Partager :

Pour continuer, choisissez votre fréquence

98.6 écoutez FLOR FM Mulhouse 100.1 écoutez FLOR FM Colmar