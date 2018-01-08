Gad Elmaleh : fier de son fils, il le félicite

EN DIRECT
Noé, le fils de Gad a participé à un shooting photo à Venise, pour le marque Dolce & Gabbana. L’humoriste, a reposté la photo ajoutant une légende : “Félicitations pour la campagne @dolceandgabbana grand garçon @noeelmaleh”.
Congrats on the @dolcegabbana Campaign Big Boy @noeelmaleh @successmodels
Une publication partagée par GAD (@gadelmaleh) le 5 Janv. 2018 à 2 :01 PST
Congrats on the @dolcegabbana Campaign Big Boy @noeelmaleh @successmodels
Une publication partagée par GAD (@gadelmaleh) le 5 Janv. 2018 à 2 :01 PST