EN DIRECT

Menu

Gad Elmaleh : fier de son fils, il le félicite

Retour

Noé, le fils de Gad a participé à un shooting photo à Venise, pour le marque Dolce & Gabbana. L’humoriste, a reposté la photo ajoutant une légende : “Félicitations pour la campagne @dolceandgabbana grand garçon @noeelmaleh”.

Congrats on the @dolcegabbana Campaign Big Boy @noeelmaleh @successmodels

Une publication partagée par GAD (@gadelmaleh) le

Publié le par FLOR FM
Partager :

Pour continuer, choisissez votre fréquence

98.6 écoutez FLOR FM Mulhouse 100.1 écoutez FLOR FM Colmar