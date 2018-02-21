JAY-Z : Un anniversaire à plus de 110 000 dollars

EN DIRECT
JAY-Z a fêté les 50 ans de son ami Juan Perez, dit OG Juan. Au programme, restaurants et boîtes de nuit à New York. Premier repas au Zuma, dans le quartier de Midtown Manhattan, avec un dîner pour 13 000 dollars, dont 6000 de vins. Ensuite, restaurant Made in Mexico, toujours à Manhattan et c’est JAY-Z qui a payé l’addition de 9000 dollars. Ils ont fini au Playroom, et ont savouré du champagne Ace of Spades d’Armand de Brignac, dont JAY-Z est le propriétaire. 80 000 dollars de bouteilles, plus 11 000 dollars de pourboire pour la serveuse.
Au total, le 50e anniversaire d'”OG Juan” a coûté 113 135 dollars, un peu plus de 91 000 euros !
JAY-Z, Krystian Santini, OG Juan, Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith, Emory "Vegas" Jones, Big Bo, Jay Brown, Alex Todd, and Gordo, photographed as they celebrated OG's 50th Birthday in New York City on Sunday evening. They began the celebrations with an extensive $13,000 dinner at the high-end Japanese restaurant Zuma in Midtown Manhattan, where the D’USSÉ, Armand de Brignac, and $6,000 bottles of table wine were flowing. The group then stopped by Made in Mexico in Inwood, Upper Manhattan before closing, with Hov picking up the $9,000 tab. They ended the night by heading Uptown to Playroom NYC, where Hov dropped nearly $92,000 on Armand de Brignac champagne for the patrons to enjoy. The rap mogul was last spotted in Playroom in 2016. #jayz #ogjuan @vegas_jones @bigbo260 @gordo_roc @alextodd #roclafamilia @zumanewyork @playroomnyc 📸DP