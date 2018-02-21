JAY-Z : Un anniversaire à plus de 110 000 dollars

JAY-Z a fêté les 50 ans de son ami Juan Perez, dit OG Juan. Au programme, restaurants et boîtes de nuit à New York. Premier repas au Zuma, dans le quartier de Midtown Manhattan, avec un dîner pour 13 000 dollars, dont 6000 de vins. Ensuite, restaurant Made in Mexico, toujours à Manhattan et c’est JAY-Z qui a payé l’addition de 9000 dollars. Ils ont fini au Playroom, et ont savouré du champagne Ace of Spades d’Armand de Brignac, dont JAY-Z est le propriétaire. 80 000 dollars de bouteilles, plus 11 000 dollars de pourboire pour la serveuse.

Au total, le 50e anniversaire d'”OG Juan” a coûté 113 135 dollars, un peu plus de 91 000 euros !