Jean-Roch, papa pour la 5ème fois et un prénom insolite

Jean-Roch, 51 ans, est papa pour la cinquième fois. Il a annoncé la bonne nouvelle sur son compte Instagram. Le bébé est né le 17 octobre à 18h49, à Paris, un garçon qui porte le prénom de … Rocky !

