Jean-Roch, papa pour la 5ème fois et un prénom insolite

EN DIRECT
Jean-Roch, 51 ans, est papa pour la cinquième fois. Il a annoncé la bonne nouvelle sur son compte Instagram. Le bébé est né le 17 octobre à 18h49, à Paris, un garçon qui porte le prénom de … Rocky !
#today #17-10-17 #isborn #18h49..🙏🍀❤️ #myson #ROCKY #sogno #libero #PEDRI 🙏👌💪🏼🙏🇫🇷🇮🇹 #thankyoumylove❤️ @anaispedri #simplythebest 🙏 #soproud #ofmyfifthchildrens ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #gioia, toscana , cielo , santo .. and ..ROCKY ! !! Now ! 🙏🙏🙏 #thanksgod #thankslife #thankslove …❤️❤️❤️🦎🦉💋🌸💪🏼👌👍👏👏👏 #thebestisyettocome #onlygoodvibes #godblessmyfamily🙏❤️ #peace #health #happyness🙏❤️🍀👍 #themosthappy #daddycool #onearth ..❤️❤️❤️