Jennifer Aniston : une maison à 21 millions de dollars

Jennifer Aniston s’est installée à Los Angeles, dans une magnifique villa construite en 1965. La villa a un jardin luxuriant à l’ambiance asiatique, avec une piscine tout en longueur…”Elle aime le bois, la pierre et le bronze, des matériaux qui ont une vrai consistance et une grande profondeur”, a ainsi raconté l’architecte Stephen Shadley. “Dans chaque coin d’une pièce, vous vivez quelque chose. Partout où vous posez le regard, il y a quelque chose à voir. On a travaillé dur pour garder cette sensation”, précise l’actrice. Le coût de la maison s’élève à 21 millions de dollars.
High above Los Angeles, actress Jennifer Aniston crafts a scene of pure domestic bliss with husband Justin Theroux, a spectacular midcentury house, and a trio of very happy dogs. Get the first look inside our March cover story through the #linkinbio Portrait by @alexilubomirski; design by @stephenshadley; text by @mayer.rus; interior styling by @lawrenhowell; fashion styling by Ryan Hastings
“If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer. I love the process,” says serial home renovator, and superstar actress Jennifer Aniston. “There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.” Aniston’s commitment to the craft was certainly put to the test in her latest residential project, the reimagining of a Bel Air house that was designed by architect A. Quincy Jones and completed in 1965. Aniston enlisted the aid of #AD100 interior designer @stephenshadley to help preserve the modernist ethos of the original scheme while softening some of its sharp lines and outfitting the interior with tactile, organic finishes and furnishings. “Sexy is important, but comfort is essential,” she avers, pointing as evidence to the vintage Jean Royère Polar Bear sofa, Jacques Adnet armchairs, and Mies van der Rohe daybed arranged in the living room, pictured here. Take the full home tour through the #linkinbio Photo by @francoisdischinger; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell
“Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista,” says actress Jennifer Aniston of her recently completed Bel-Air home. “We worked very hard to get that flow right.” The same imperative guided the transformation of the grounds, which previously featured a hillside vineyard. Garden designer @marcellovillano and landscape architect @anneattinger reorganized the alfresco spaces as a series of interconnected outdoor rooms, terraces, and Asian-inspired pocket gardens. Sundays at the Aniston-Theroux home are reserved for cooking and frolicking by the pool with friends, children, and dogs. “We put out a mean taco bar, and the chili’s pretty good in the colder months,” the actress says.Take a closer look inside the home through the #linkinbio Photo by @francoisdischinger; design by @stephenshadley; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell