Jennifer Aniston : une maison à 21 millions de dollars

Jennifer Aniston s’est installée à Los Angeles, dans une magnifique villa construite en 1965. La villa a un jardin luxuriant à l’ambiance asiatique, avec une piscine tout en longueur…”Elle aime le bois, la pierre et le bronze, des matériaux qui ont une vrai consistance et une grande profondeur”, a ainsi raconté l’architecte Stephen Shadley. “Dans chaque coin d’une pièce, vous vivez quelque chose. Partout où vous posez le regard, il y a quelque chose à voir. On a travaillé dur pour garder cette sensation”, précise l’actrice. Le coût de la maison s’élève à 21 millions de dollars.