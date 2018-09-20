Justin Bieber, chante devant Buckingham Palace

EN DIRECT
Justin Bieber était ce mardi 18 septembre à Londres, en Angleterre avec sa chérie, Hailey Baldwin. La star en a profité pour sortir sa guitare et chanter devant Buckingham Palace. Les passants ont formé une foule autour de Justin Bieber, filmant le canadien.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Video di @justinbieber avvistato con @haileybaldwin in Inghilterra 📸[🔋queste foto non appartengono a noi, tutti i diritti d'autore e i credit vanno al PROPRIETARIO🔋]#justinbieber (18/09) – @justinbieber spotted out with @haileybaldwinin in Inghilterra 📸 [🔋these photos do not belong to us, all copyrights and credits go to the OWNE🔋] #justinbieber (18/09)