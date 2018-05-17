EN DIRECT
Bette Maloney, une grand-mère américaine de 88 ans est fan de Justin Timberlake. Pour son anniversaire, ses petites-filles lui ont offert une place pour le concert que Justin Timberlake à Orlando. L’une de ses petites-filles partage ce petit moment sur Instagram et Justin l’a vue. La star a décidé de la rencontrer avant le concert.
He’s a class act, y’all. Humbled by and beyond grateful for all the love shown to sweet Nammie tonight. @justintimberlake was kind, lovely and wayyyyyy cute in person. Best night ever, and FOR SURE best concert we’ve ever seen. // Can’t say nicer things about the team at @amwaycenter. We were taken care of by Tonya, Alex and Cat (on her first night as an intern!) and later by Jacoby, all of whom couldn’t have been more delightful. Tonight also wouldn’t have been the night it was without Angela and Johnny from Wright Entertainment Group. B E Y O N D grateful. #motwtour #manofthewoods