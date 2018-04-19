Katy Perry, déchire son pantalon en pleine émission

EN DIRECT
Katy Perry est dans le jury d’American Idol. Cette semaine, la star a réussi à craquer son pantalon en pleine émission… “Je viens juste de déchirer mon pantalon !” a annoncé Katy Perry, en montrant les dégâts à la télé.
I have good news and bad news today – ☹️: I won’t be able to live stream #AmericanIdol today but 🙂: I CAN promise you some pants splitting fun👖😳 Tune in at 8/7c for round✌🏼 of 🌟All Star🌟 duets!
Une publication partagée par KATY PERRY (@katyperry) le 16 Avril 2018 à 4 :47 PDT
