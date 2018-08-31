Keanu Reeves s’invite à deux mariages

Jarrod Camara et Leslie Walker ont eu une belle surprise, lors de leur mariage à Santa Cruz, en Californie. L’acteur de Matrix s’est incrusté sur une photo des jeunes mariés. Keanu Reeves était dans le coin pendant la cérémonie et a accepté de faire une apparition.



La semaine précédente, il s’était déjà fait prendre en photo avec un autre couple de jeunes mariés à New York.

Best #Wedding Picture EVER!

Moray & Maura recently got hitched in New York and were #photobombed by a rather scruffy chap passing by.

We think Moray looks way better than #KeanuReeves in his stylish @slanjkilts Modern Inglis #tartan #kilt and Midnight Blue Crail kilt outfit!! pic.twitter.com/tL5vqG2DL7

— Slanj Kilts (@slanjkilts) 22 août 2018