Keanu Reeves s’invite à deux mariages

Jarrod Camara et Leslie Walker ont eu une belle surprise, lors de leur mariage à Santa Cruz, en Californie. L’acteur de Matrix s’est incrusté sur une photo des jeunes mariés. Keanu Reeves était dans le coin pendant la cérémonie et a accepté de faire une apparition.


La semaine précédente, il s’était déjà fait prendre en photo avec un autre couple de jeunes mariés à New York.

Publié le par FLOR FM
