Kim Kardashian : ce que Kanye a offert à sa femme pour son anniversaire

Pour l’anniversaire de sa femme, Kanye West a refait la décoration florale de leur maison, ce que Kim a découvert au réveil. En plus, elle a eu le plaisir d’écouter un pianiste qui lui faisait la sérénade dans son salon.

Publié le par FLOR FM
