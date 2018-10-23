Kim Kardashian : ce que Kanye a offert à sa femme pour son anniversaire

Pour l’anniversaire de sa femme, Kanye West a refait la décoration florale de leur maison, ce que Kim a découvert au réveil. En plus, elle a eu le plaisir d’écouter un pianiste qui lui faisait la sérénade dans son salon.

The most beautiful birthday flowers in the world!!!!! I have the sweetest most creative husband! Thank you babe love you so much!!! pic.twitter.com/hpv8HFH6kQ

@KimKardashian You’re stunning.

I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family pic.twitter.com/RurDAmLrwe

— ye (@kanyewest) 20 octobre 2018