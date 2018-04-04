Nabilla se paye de nouvelles fesses, son médecin la trahit

EN DIRECT
Nabilla s’est fait remodeler les fesses afin qu’elles soient plus bombées. C’est son médecin, Simon Ourian, qui a dévoilé une vidéo de l’intervention sur son compte Instagram.
Sur cette vidéo postée, le visage de Nabilla n’apparaît pas, mais on reconnaît son tatouage sous la fesse gauche. Les internautes ont vite reconnu la star de télé-réalité…”Oh, grillée Nabilla !”, “Ce ne sont pas tes tatouages Nabilla ?”, “C’est Nabilla ! Je l’ai reconnue direct moi aussi !”, pouvait-on lire parmi les premières réactions. Nabilla aurait dépensé entre 15 000 et 60 000 dollars.
Exclusively available at Epione Beverly Hills BBL II. ❌No implants. ❌No scalpel butt lift. ❌No general anesthesia. ❌No silicone shots. ❌ No Sculptra – This patient looked great to begin with but wanted a more curvaceous behind. She also had a few areas of uneven fat distribution that were not responding to exercise or dieting. The new advanced techniques for "Brazilian Butt Lift". Using one's own fat or semipermanent fillers. – ⚠️⚠️Extremely important Warning: Silicone injection and other forms of injections except fat transfer and FDA approved dermal fillers are not legal and are extremely dangerous. It is impossible to offer FDA approved products for much cheaper than this. Please be very very careful. This is just another alternative for those who do not want to get an implant but wish to have a more shapely behind – 😇 Treatment: "No-scalpel Brazilian butt lift 🎯 Purpose: Buttocks Enhancement and lift 👓 How it works: Autologous (from your own body) HD fat transfer or injection of long lasting dermal fillers/ biostimulators 🎉 Results: Immediate and improved for months ✏ Note: Individual results may vary 📞 Phone: 310-746-5233 📬 Email: info@epione.com 🌍 Website: www.epionebh.com 📍 Location: Epione Beverly Hills 👏 Technique: Multilayer, micro-droplet injection with HD fat transfer for long lasting natural results or injection of semi-permanent Dermal fillers 😴 Anesthesia: local anesthetic only ⏰Time it takes: about 2 hours 📆Recovery: none 👍Lasts: Several years 💣Caution: Must be performed by an experienced provder 😱Pain level : varies, none to mild 💵National Average Cost: $15k-$60k depending on the method used and the amount of dermal fillers and enlargement desired. 💳 Initial Private Consultation: $500 credited towards the cost of the treatment. © copyright 2015-2017 by Simon Ourian MD, and Epione – #buttlift #butt #bbl #brazilianbutt #brazilianbuttlift #beverlyhills #losangeles #hollywood #california #socal #epionebeverlyhills #simonourianmd #epione #celebritydoctor #epionebbl