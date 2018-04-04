Nabilla se paye de nouvelles fesses, son médecin la trahit

Nabilla s’est fait remodeler les fesses afin qu’elles soient plus bombées. C’est son médecin, Simon Ourian, qui a dévoilé une vidéo de l’intervention sur son compte Instagram.

Sur cette vidéo postée, le visage de Nabilla n’apparaît pas, mais on reconnaît son tatouage sous la fesse gauche. Les internautes ont vite reconnu la star de télé-réalité…”Oh, grillée Nabilla !”, “Ce ne sont pas tes tatouages Nabilla ?”, “C’est Nabilla ! Je l’ai reconnue direct moi aussi !”, pouvait-on lire parmi les premières réactions. Nabilla aurait dépensé entre 15 000 et 60 000 dollars.