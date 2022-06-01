OPERATEUR DE PRODUCTION INDUSTRIE CHIMIQUE H/F
Huningue
Sofitex Saint-Louis recherche pour l'un de ses clients basé à Huningue, un opérateur de production en 5*8 H/F.
Vous aurez pour missions:
- Chargement / soutirage d’installations de production
- Pilotage de chaine de conditionnement
- Montage / démontage d’installations de production
Rythme de travail 2*8 ou 5*8
Profil recherché
Vous avez idéalement travaillé dans une industrie chimique, vous maitrisez la conduite du CACES 3.
Vous recherchez un poste en 2*8 ou 5*8.
https://www.sofitex.fr/FR/offres-emploi-interim-cdi/detail-wg7jrvmf85.html