SOFITEX

OPERATEUR DE PRODUCTION INDUSTRIE CHIMIQUE H/F

Huningue

Sofitex Saint-Louis recherche pour l'un de ses clients basé à Huningue, un opérateur de production en 5*8 H/F.


Vous aurez pour missions: 


  • Chargement / soutirage d’installations de production
  • Pilotage de chaine de conditionnement
  • Montage / démontage d’installations de production

Rythme de travail 2*8 ou 5*8

Profil recherché

Vous avez idéalement travaillé dans une industrie chimique, vous maitrisez la conduite du CACES 3.


Vous recherchez un poste en 2*8 ou 5*8.

 

https://www.sofitex.fr/FR/offres-emploi-interim-cdi/detail-wg7jrvmf85.html