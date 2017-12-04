Quelles sont les photos les plus likées en 2017 sur Instagram ?

Instagram vient de dévoiler le classement des photos les plus likées ! C’est Beyonce qui arrive en tête de ce classement avec en février, la photo qui annonçait sa grossesse. Elle comptabilise plus de 11 millions de likes. En deuxième position, c’est la photo de Cristiano Ronaldo à la maternité, après la naissance de sa fille qui a récolté aussi 11 millions de likes. A la troisième position, on retrouve un cliché de Selena Gomez publié en septembre, dans un lit d’hôpital, après une greffe de rein. Les fans ont été plus de 10 millions à aimer la photo.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters Une publication partagée par Beyoncé (@beyonce) le 1 Févr. 2017 à 10h39 PST