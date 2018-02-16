EN DIRECT

Le Prince Harry a failli se faire mordre par un poney

Le Prince Harry et sa chérie Meghan Markle se sont retrouvés face un petit poney, la mascotte du régiment royal d’Ecosse. La Prince lui a caressé la crinière et c’est à ce moment qu’il a failli se fait presque croquer les doigts par l’animal.

Publié le par FLOR FM
