Le Prince Harry a failli se faire mordre par un poney

Le Prince Harry et sa chérie Meghan Markle se sont retrouvés face un petit poney, la mascotte du régiment royal d’Ecosse. La Prince lui a caressé la crinière et c’est à ce moment qu’il a failli se fait presque croquer les doigts par l’animal.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are greeted on arrival at Edinburgh Castle by the Band of the Royal Marines and the mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Shetland pony Cruachan🐴 pic.twitter.com/3nzR9W6ZP5

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 13 février 2018