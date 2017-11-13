EN DIRECT

Rihanna : un nouveau rouge à lèvres avec sa marque de cosmétiques

Sur Instagram, Rihanna a annoncé la sortie imminente d’un rouge à lèvres et ce produit aura une couleur unique…Rouge ! #OneRedForAll qui veut dire “Un rouge pour tous”.

For the bold side of us all #STUNNA Lip Paint #ONEREDFORALL. Dropping 11/23 💋

Une publication partagée par FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) le

