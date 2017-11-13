Rihanna : un nouveau rouge à lèvres avec sa marque de cosmétiques

EN DIRECT
Sur Instagram, Rihanna a annoncé la sortie imminente d’un rouge à lèvres et ce produit aura une couleur unique…Rouge ! #OneRedForAll qui veut dire “Un rouge pour tous”.
For the bold side of us all #STUNNA Lip Paint #ONEREDFORALL. Dropping 11/23 💋
Une publication partagée par FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) le 9 Nov. 2017 à 9h56 PST
