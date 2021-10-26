PASSION, ENTREPRENEURSHIP, RELIABILITY, PROACTIVITY, ACCURACY

Are you passionate about the freight forwarding industry, with excellent relationship and real business skills?Are you interested in working for a medium-sized international company, showing a clear strategy and double-digit growth for 20 years?Do you feel in line with our Motto: The Clients, Profit & Fun Company?Then join CLASQUIN as a Sales Support!We are waiting for you to:

* support the sales team in its development,

* provide quotations,

* manage customer relation tools.

Requirements for this full-time permanent contract, based in Bartenheim (near Mulhouse): Bachelor's degree in International Business or Transport, good command of English.All our positions are open to people with disabilities.______________________

PASSION, ESPRIT ENTREPRENEURIAL, FIABILITE, PRO-ACTIVITE, PRECISION

Vous êtes passionné(e) par le métier du freight forwarding et doté(e) d'un excellent relationnel et d'un vrai sens commercial ?Travailler dans une ETI multinationale à la stratégie claire et en croissance à 2 chiffres depuis 20 ans vous attire ?Vous êtes en phase avec notre motto : The Clients, Profit & Fun Company ?

Alors rejoignez CLASQUIN en tant qu'Assistant Commercial (H/F) !

Nous vous attendons pour :

* accompagner l'équipe commerciale dans sondéveloppement,

* émettre des cotations,

* piloter des outils destinés à la relation client.

Des critères pour ce poste en CDI, basé à Bartenheim (proximité de Mulhouse): Bac+2 ou +3 en Commerce International ou en Transport, bon niveau d'anglais.

Tous nos postes sont ouverts aux personnes en situation de handicap.

Type d'emploi : CDI

