Will Smith et Alfonso Ribeiro se sont retrouvés

EN DIRECT
Will Smith et Alfonso Ribeiro ont passé une journée ensemble et ont partagé une photo sur Instagram. Ceux qui nous ont fait rire pendant des années dans la série “Le Prince de Bel-Air”, ont joué au golf !
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
One of my favorite people on this Whole Damn Rock!! @therealalfonsoribeiro
Une publication partagée par Will Smith (@willsmith) le 4 Sept. 2018 à 10 :20 PDT
One of my favorite people on this Whole Damn Rock!! @therealalfonsoribeiro
Une publication partagée par Will Smith (@willsmith) le 4 Sept. 2018 à 10 :20 PDT