Will Smith et Alfonso Ribeiro se sont retrouvés

Will Smith et Alfonso Ribeiro ont passé une journée ensemble et ont partagé une photo sur Instagram. Ceux qui nous ont fait rire pendant des années dans la série “Le Prince de Bel-Air”, ont joué au golf !

One of my favorite people on this Whole Damn Rock!! @therealalfonsoribeiro

Une publication partagée par Will Smith (@willsmith) le

Publié le par FLOR FM
